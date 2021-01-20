Pet Of The Week

RUSTY is a handsome and sweet 9-year-old male Australian Shepherd looking for a loving family to enjoy his golden years. The $100 adoption fee includes current vaccinations, preventatives, and neuter. See the Copiah Animal Shelter website at www.copiahanimalshelter.net for details, including online pet adoption application and more animals available for adoption. Text or call the 601-954-6447, or email [email protected] for more information and to set an appointment, which is recommended. For incoming animals, text, call, or email first to see if space is available. The shelter, located at 27084 Highway 51 (at Highway 27), Crystal Springs, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday by appointment.