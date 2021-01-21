Southern Miss releases President’s and Dean’s lists for fall 2020 semester

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the 2020 fall semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Students recognized from the local area include Samantha Ashley and Dakota-Kanae Tahisa Harris, both of Hazlehurst; and Cameron E. Carwyle and Kamilah Pedrielle Clay, both of Wesson.

Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include Rkedra Danielle Cummings and Sydney Leigh Williams, both of Crystal Springs; Jekiera Tatyana Abby, Myra Grace Breland, Jesmonique Alexandria Catchings, Patrick Harris Tyson, Jaquez Markee Watson, Daysi Zanzon, all of Hazlehurst; Renae M. Breakfield, Julianna Catherine Burke, Jered Cade, Rickey Thomas Clopton III, Matthew James Crosby, Nastacia Kiara Davis, and Amber Michelle Nations, all of Wesson.