James F. Howard, 74, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away on Jan. 18, 2021. He was born on May 30, 1946, in Crystal Springs to Floyd and Melba Howard.

James got a bachelor’s degree in math at Mississippi College and a bachelor’s degree in computer science at the University of West Florida. He worked at Escambia County School District in the IT Department and retired as director of In-User Support. He also served in the United States Army, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. He believed one should give 110% to everything one does. He lived this out in every aspect of his professional career and his private life.

James was a current member of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was actively involved with the Prime Timers Ministry. He previously was involved with the television ministry at First Baptist Church, Pensacola, and taught numerous Sunday school classes there, as well. He was very proud to serve on the board of directors for Mission to Haiti for several years. James was always looking for ways to spread the gospel to those he met throughout his life.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Melba Howard; and special cousin, Lynn Clower.

Those left to cherish his memories are wife, Paula Howard; daughters, Betsy (Johnny) Freeman and Christina Howard; grandsons, Nelson Pinto, James Pinto and Samuel Wattles; granddaughter, Emily Freeman; sister, Joy (Gary) Carpenter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thank you to the ICU staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, Dr. John Wagner, Dr. Pruitt, and Dr. Neill.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mission to Haiti in his name: P.O. Box 523157, Miami, FL 33152.