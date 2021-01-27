Regina Berenice Bell, 38, passed away Jan. 6, 2021. A graveside service was held Jan. 23 at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church Cemetery in Terry, with Pastor Louis Dixon officiating. C.J. Williams Mortuary handled arrangements.

Regina was born Feb. 19, 1982, to Ella Mae Tillman Bell and Peter Rhymes. Her love for helping others prompted her to pursue a career as a CNA.

Survivors include her husband, Christopher Smith; daughters, JaBrea McGowan, Janiya Bell, Kailyn Smith; sons, Jaylen Smith, Juanye Bell; mother, Ella Mae Tillman Bell; stepfather, Wade Short; father, Peter Rhymes; and sisters, Oletha Tillman-Beard and Loukia Evans.