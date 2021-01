McKinna Smith signs with NMCC

Jackson Academy senior McKinna Smith, of Crystal Springs, signed with Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Rangers women’s basketball team in a ceremony held Jan. 20 at Jackson Academy. Smith has played varsity basketball since ninth grade. She has averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and two steals per game and has scored over 1,000 points, 275 rebounds, and 138 steals. She was named Varsity Second-Team All-District in ninth grade, MAIS 4A Division 2 All-State Team and All-District Team in tenth grade, and All MAIS Class 5A All-State Team and All-Tournament Team in 11th grade.