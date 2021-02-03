Brookhaven Camellia Society 68th Annual Show to be held Feb. 6

There has been a great appreciation of camellias by Brookhavenites for quite some time. The Brookhaven Camellia Society has hosted an annual show since it was founded in 1953. The camellia reigns supreme, their blooms bursting with color during the cooler months from October until April.

The Society’s annual show is a competition of blooms for some growers but for many simply an opportunity to display and view hundreds of blooms. Blooms can be entered by anyone from anywhere between 8 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at The Event Center at The Homestead at Brookhaven Nurseries. Entrants are asked to try to determine the species before arriving but are encouraged to enter them in the show anyway if that’s not possible. The display of blooms is arranged by Society members per American Camellia Society guidelines, keeping the show consistent with other shows across the U.S.

The venue is easy to find near the intersection of U.S. Highways 51 and 84. Arriving in Brookhaven from the south by I-55, take Exit 38 for south Brookhaven, then go east for one mile on Highway 84 and turn left at the intersection with Highway 51. It’s easy to spot on the left by a huge lawn and long drive leading to a stately two-story home, the former residence of Frank and Kay Burns who operated Brookhaven Nurseries for over 70 years. The home is now a guest house accommodating visitors for events there and others taking a break from travel across the South. The greenhouses are long gone, but the “Event Center” has been constructed behind the house for venues of weddings, galas, etc., and once a year the BCS Camellia Show.

For further information, contact BCS President and Show Chairman Bill Perkins at 601-757-4502.

Read more in the February 3, 2021 E-Edition