Camellus “Woody” Wigley passed away Jan. 27, 2021, at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood due to complications of COVID. He was 72 years old.

He was born July 15, 1948, in Coxburg to Walter and Earline Wigley. He was a resident of Pattison for47 years. He was a graduate of Holmes Community College with a diesel mechanic degree. He was medical first responder and member of the Allen Community Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Billy Wigley. He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Gail Wigley; two daughters, Coritha Brown (Trey) and Trisha Gail Smith (Patrick); six grandchildren, Tyler Ragan (Meagan), Cheyenne Middleton (Lee), Josh Smith, Cody Brown, Jill Smith, and Jenn Smith; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Wigley (Peggy), Larry Wigley (Linda); two sisters, Emily Marks (Tommy), May Ann Hill (Britton); and sister-in-law, Sylvia Wigley.

Services were held Jan. 29 at Brandywine Methodist Church. Burial followed at Wigley Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Josh Smith, Cody Brown, Lee Middleton, Tyler Ragan, Steve Newton, Jym Jackson, Bo Wigley, and George Baker. Honorary pallbearers were Dale Smith, Carroll Moak, Vern Bailey, Ernest Moore, members of Allen Community Volunteer Fire Department, and doctors and staff of Medical Associates of Vicksburg.

