Head Start recruiting children for current and upcoming school years

Friends of Children of Mississippi, Inc., Head Start/Early Start is recruiting children/families for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Applications are now being accepted for all children ages 8 weeks to 35 months and ages 3 and 4 (children who are not yet 5 years old by Sept. 1). The center also serves pregnant females.

To determine eligibility, the following documentation will need to be provided:

Proof of child’s age: birth certificate, Medicaid card, insurance card, or shot record (only one)

Proof of income: 1040 tax return from 2019-20, year-to-date check stub (must be provided), child support/SSI statement, grant statement

For children with disabilities, a current copy of the individual education plan or individual family service plan must be provided.

For more information, contact Early Intervention Head Start Center Manager Delphine Henry or Case Manager Erica Ball at 601-892-5991; or Brushy Creek Head Start Center Manager Alice Davis or Family Service Workers Krystal Hall or Deondrea Simpson at 601-894-3826.