Helen Marie Davis, 87, of Clinton, passed away Jan. 26, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital. A funeral service was held Jan. 29 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her son, Robert Van Davis; and siblings, Michael Miller, Joy Hamilton, and Golda King.

She is survived by her children, James Paul Gogolewski, Gail Marie Bates, Edgar Wayne Davis, William Howard Davis, Thomas Lynn Davis, Ronnie Earl Davis, Mary Susan White, and Lisa Carol Turner; siblings, Tina Quinn, Mary Lou McDonough, and David Miller; 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.