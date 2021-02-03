Jerry McLendon, 77, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 27, 2021, surround by his family. A funeral service was held Jan. 30 at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, with burial at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Jerry was born May 11, 1943, in Crystal Springs to Hiram Tolton and Daisy McLendon. He graduated from Crystal Springs High School. He joined the Army National Guard in 1966 and retired from the Army in 2003 as SSG E6. He was a supervisor for the Coca Cola Company and a meat cutter for Piggly Wiggly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth McLendon, Harold McLendon, Charles McLendon, Buddy McLendon; and sister, Ruth Loggins.

He is survived by his wife, Fran McLendon, of Crystal Springs; son, Steve McLendon, of Monticello; brothers, Robert McLendon, of Wesson; and Carroll, of Crystal Springs; sisters, Mary Evelyn Young, of Crystal Springs; and Lynda Jean Gowen, of Waynesville, Ga.; and two grandchildren.