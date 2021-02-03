Mae Clara Holloway, 98, passed away Jan. 18, 2021. A graveside service was held Jan. 23 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) USA, with Bishop Arnold Stanton Sr. officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mae Clara was born Sept. 25, 1922, to Grace and George Furlow. Upon the death of her mother, she was raised by her grandparents, Ella and Green Watts. She received Christ at an early age and later renewed faith and fellowship with Greater Damascus Church of Christ Holiness and New Life Cathedral of Worship.

Preceding her in death were her parents; grandparents; husband, Ernest Holloway; daughter, Thelma Jean Jenkins; son, George Holloway; grandson, Jay Holloway; great-grandson, Charles Ryan Holloway; and great-great-granddaughter, Roynecia Wilson.

Survivors include her daughter, Ruth Harrell; sons, Fred Holloway and Charles Holloway; 16 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.