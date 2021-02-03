Richard Zenzel, 74, of Hazlehurst, passed away Jan. 22, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Dennis and Natalie Zenzel. Richard worked for LC Industries, loved his country music, and was a diehard New York Mets fan. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Christine Zenzel.

Richard is survived by his sister, Marge (Ed) Panny; brother, Michael (Adele) Zenzel; nieces and nephews, Robert, Sabrina, Eric, Michael, and Kathleen; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; close friends, Janice Stansell and Larry Harkins; and his dear friend, Cassandra Harris, whom he considered a sister.

Services were held Jan. 30 at Radzieta Funeral Home in Cape May Court House, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Church, P.O. Box 167, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.