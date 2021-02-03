Robert Lyndle Johnson, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away at his home on Jan. 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church on Feb. 2, with burial at the Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram handled arrangements.

Robert was born in Tylertown on June 11, 1946. Early in his married life, he served as a policeman for the City of Jackson. After leaving law enforcement, he became a truck driver and was able to see most of the United States and Canada from the seat of his big rig. After years of being on the road, he sold his big rig and began working for the United States Postal Service from where he eventually retired. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a farmer. He was a former member of McDowell Road Baptist Church in Jackson and a current member of First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs.

He is preceded in death by his father, Acie Johnson; and brother, Glenwood Johnson, both of Tylertown.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda Johnson, of Crystal Springs; son, Scott (Leigh) Johnson, of Crystal Springs; daughter, Angela (Wes) Arrington, of Sumrall; grandchildren, Lauren Johnson (Tyler) Mcleod and Preston Johnson, of Crystal Springs; Alysha Arrington, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Sarah Grace Arrington, of Sumrall; Amber Arrington (Lance) Putnam, of Greenwood, S.C.; Andrew (Amanda) Arrington, of Huntsville, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Eli Bearden and Landen Putnam, of Greenwood, S.C.; Lainey Ross of Huntsville, Ala.; mother, Liberty Johnson, of Tylertown; brother, Ken Johnson of Tylertown; sister-in law, Melissa Johnson Beach, of Tylertown; and a host of nieces and nephews.