Sylvia Lynette Turnbo went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 1, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at New Zion Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at New Zion Baptist Church, with burial at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Lynette was born on Aug. 25, 1955, to Thomas and Joan Singletary. She was a graduate of Crystal Springs High School. She received her cosmetology degree at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where she met the love of her life, Moore. They married on March 24, 1979, and had 40 magical years together.

Lynette was a hometown girl through and through. She was a lifelong member of New Zion Baptist Church, where she served in many positions over the years. She served her community for 40 years as a beautician, was a lifetime member of the Junior Auxiliary of Crystal Springs, as well as writing the New Zion Community News for The Meteor.

Lynette was a dedicated mother to her girls and loved to spoil her two grandsons. We will truly miss our MommaNette.

She is survived by her daughters, Bethany Turnbo and Melissa King (Darrell), of Crystal Springs; brothers, Dr. Albert Singletary and Larry Singletary, of Crystal Springs; sister, Dena Chapman, of Crystal Springs; grandsons, Elbert King Jr. and William Ellison King; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Junior Auxiliary, American Heart Association, or the American Kidney Foundation.