Willette Robinson, 80, passed away Jan. 17, 2021. A service was held at Greater New Zion M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with Dr. Willie J. Jones officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Willette was born June 6, 1940, in Hazlehurst to Charles Jones and Celestine Shannon.

Preceding her in death were her parents; children, Mark, Sean Sr., and Glynis; sister, Bertha; and grandson, Dana.

Survivors include her children, Candis Robinson and Terenence Robinson; sister, Zedora Barnes; brother, Frank Jones; and seven grandchildren.