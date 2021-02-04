Bonnie Jackson elected to PR association board

Bonnie Jackson, of Hazlehurst, has been elected to serve a second term on the board of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi, Central Chapter, the association announced Feb. 1.

Jackson serves as member at-large in combination with her role as assistant professor at Jackson State University’s department of journalism and media studies.

The chapter inaugurated its 2021 Board of Directors at the January chapter meeting held on Zoom. The volunteer board steers the nonprofit’s behind-the-scenes logistics to create opportunities for the chapter’s membership to advance the practice of public relations. The chapter is an autonomous affiliate of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM State).

While the installation ceremony is typically held before the members and facilitated by a PRAM State board member, this year the group watched on screen as the slated officers, with hands-up, recited their oath of office.

Most board members returned to their posts in 2021 following a 2020 term, in order to minimize disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After successfully implementing adjustments this group was elected by a majority of the chapter’s membership to continue the chapter’s efforts to provide networking, continuing education, and professional development for about 150 public relations professionals in and around the capital city. The officers were sworn in by Patrice Guilfoyle, APR, president of PRAM State.