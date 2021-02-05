Hazlehurst Middle School honor roll scholars announced

Hazlehurst Middle School has announced honor roll scholars for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

DaNiyah Ziayer, 6th grade, has earned recognition on the Superintendent’s List.

Students named to the Principal’s List include: 6th Grade – Mylon Quintrell Berry, Jaiden Carlies Evans, Damarcus Damon Garrett, Chloe Michelle Irving, Kennedi Grace Washington; 7th Grade – Saniya Battles, Brayden Jefferson Chase, Dylan Jamar Curtis, Makenzye Dixon, Triston D. Gilmore, Quincy May Jr., Maria Richardson; 8th Grade – Jakyah Jonyae Collins, Sarissa Alessandra Flores, Condoleezza Kaitlyn Fultz, Haleigh Simone Goods, Tiana Alexus-Monae Johnson, Anjie Lucy Lopez-Herrera, Maurice Eugene Richardson Jr., Alea Janay Short, and Cameron O’mari Short.

Students earning Honor Roll Recognition include: 7th Grade – Kaitlyn Trunae Berry, Samuel Johnny Byrd Jr., JaMariyauna Danielle Jan Hunter, and Zariah Dayana Turner.