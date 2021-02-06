Crystal Springs High School announces honor roll scholars

Crystal Springs High School has announced the honor roll scholars for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

Students named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll include: 12th Grade – Dajanea Christmas, Harley Cole, Deva Hooks, Aaliyah Jenkins, Alexia Johnson, Aaliyah Reed, Alexander Silvan, and Makayla Walker; 11th Grade – Joshua Poindexter; 10th Grade –Breanna Haynes and Da’Kyla Johnson; 9th Grade – Za’Bauri Chandler and Georgianna McKenny.

Students named to the Principal’s Honor Roll include: 12th Grade – Alexis Brown, Samuel Courtney, Katelyn Daniels, Jessica Flores, James Green, Kendadriuna Jackson, Charles Lenson, Leah Marshall, Garreth McDaniel, Alexandria Powell, Dequavius Powell, Abril Romero, Michelle Santos, Jennifer Santos, Joshua Smith, Makayla Smith, Amya Warden, Moesha Washington, and Derrick Wilson; 11th Grade – Kristen Blount, Taylor Christian, Jalaina Cooper, Johnnie Daniels, T’Myah Denson, Zycasha King, Jennifer Martinez, Herlancia Miller, Montrezes Norwood, and Leonardo Rodriguez-Cano; 10th Grade – Kendajah Adams, Pricillia Bailey, Lindaja Crisler, Denver Jackson, Tykira Jenkins, Anija Johnson, Elijah Kelly, Shaniya Lewis, Jayla Minter, Calea Perry, Klarissa Sanders, Jeffrey Strong, Tyree Williams-Jackson, and Tamia Yates; 9th Grade – Jesus Antonio-Martinez, Shakeera Brent, Jakayla Brown, Tyveon Davis, Luisa Duarte-Hernandez, Ryan Harvey, Chloe Holloway, Cazaria Jones, Jaquelinne Martinez, Alec Neal, Paris Sutton, Cameron Walker, and Timothy Williams.