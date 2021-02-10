Anthony Boyd “Tony” Lamar, 60, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 4, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held Feb. 6 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Lamar was an avid hunter and a talented artist.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Lamar, of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Jessica Girkin, of Fayetteville, Ark.; mother, Shirley Lamar, of Crystal Springs; brother, Keith Lamar, of Tupelo; sister, Stephanie Welch, of Mendenhall; and three grandchildren.