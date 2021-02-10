Bert Bogan Jr., 72, passed away Jan. 27, 2021. A graveside service was held Feb. 3 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Bert was born on July 14, 1948, to the loving parents, Bert Bogan and Frances Louise Lynch Bogan Murray. He was the seventh child in a family of 12. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, George Murray; two sisters, Rosie Lee Davis, Jessie Mae Holmes, three brothers, Bert Franklin Bogan, Robert Lee Bogan, Frank Dillard Bogan; beloved son, Andre Bogan; and loving wife, Faye Bogan.

Bert accepted Christ at an early age and joined Bethel Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorship of Rev. J.P. Hopkins. He attended Parrish High School. With a desire to serve his country, he enlisted in the United States Army at age 17 during the height of the Vietnam War. When his tour of duty ended, he received an honorable discharge and became a member of the Reserves.

He later married Barbara Witback and was blessed with a son, Michael Marvin Bogan. He made his residency in California and Mississippi. He was later divorced and married Claudia Olden, whom he met during his time in the Reserves. They were blessed with a daughter, Cynthia; and two sons, Andre and Donald. Unfortunately, sometime after the unexpected loss of his son, Andre, Bert divorced and permanently relocated to Jackson.

Bert had a strong mechanical aptitude and worked several manufacturing jobs as a skilled machinist. He also held several maintenance leadership positions during his career, including time at Pleasant Hills Community Living Center, Jackson Public Schools, and Belhaven College. During his employment at Belhaven, he met and married his beloved wife, Faye Hamilton. They enjoyed spending time together and with family. Faye was a consummate life partner and caregiver to her soulmate, Bert, until her death.

From early childhood and throughout his adult life, Bert always embodied a comedic spirit and kept the room filled with laughter. He treasured and loved family very much. He also had a special way of connecting with everyone he met.

Bert leaves to mourn his death: his children, Michael Marvin Bogan, Cynthia Chastang, Donald (Shawnta) Bogan; grandchildren, Michael Marvin Bogan II, Dejaray Ann Bogan, Andre Xavier Bogan, Shyenne Savannah Bogan, Destinee Rose Bogan, Chenoa Khari Chastang, Bre’ Symone Bogan, and Tai Patrice Bogan; brothers, Billy (Linda) Bogan, Robert Jerald (Barbara) Bogan; sisters, Sharron Longino-Tarrio, Frances (James) Henderson, Patricia (Billy) Smith, and Regina Williams; step-brothers, Albert (Patsy) Murray, William Murray; step-sisters, Mary (Calvin) Eubanks, Doris Williams; and Elsie Roark; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends, and associates.