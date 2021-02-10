Community Calendar

Sunday, Feb. 21

The Southwest Chapter of ABATE will have its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 at Jeffrey’s Cycle Supply of Brookhaven, located at 3326 E. Lincoln Rd. Raffle tickets for a gun voucher are ready to sell. All proceeds from the raffle will go into the Toy Run Fund. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Carmen Hill at 601-754-8560.

Saturday, March 13

The Southwest Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. of Miss. will hold its 27th Annual Memorial Pool Tournament starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at Rosco’s of McComb, located on Highway 98 East. Food and T-shirts will be available. For more information, contact Carmen Hill at 601-754-8560.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.