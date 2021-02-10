Lavenia Way Bullard, 82, of Brandon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

A graveside service was held Feb. 7 at Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown. Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon, handled arrangements.

Lavenia was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Georgetown, to the late Oliver Lee Way and Luna A. Dickerson Way.

Lavenia is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Paul Bullard; daughters, Teresa Bullard Davis (Steve) and Amy Bullard Turner, all of Brandon; grandchildren, Taylor Eleanor Davis, of Dallas, Texas; Layton Robert Turner and Hayden Paul Turner, of Brandon; brothers, Joseph Way (Ruth), of Georgetown, Texas; and Willie Edward Way (Virginia), of Greenville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends that she leaves behind to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Mary White, Ruby Keen, and Oliver Way.

She was a member of Brandon Baptist Church. Lavenia loved working in the church no matter where she was and was a wonderful cook. She loved her family and her cats. She was a godly example to everyone around her. Lavenia and Paul loved volunteering at the Gateway Rescue Mission.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Brandon Baptist Church or Gateway Rescue Mission.