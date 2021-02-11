State Treasurer appoints Sally Garland to Miss. Public Funds Guaranty Board

State Treasurer David McRae recently appointed four individuals to the Mississippi Public Funds Guaranty Board. Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland was among those appointed. Other appointees are Max Yates, of Ridgeland; Harrison County Supervisor Connie Rockco, of Biloxi; and Art Stevens, of Jackson.

“The most fundamental responsibility of the State Treasury is to protect public funds,” said McRae. “Members of the Guaranty Board play a critical role in this mission. I appreciate the willingness of Mr. Yates, Mayor Garland, Supervisor Rockco, and Mr. Stevens to serve and look forward to working collaboratively with them to keep your taxpayer dollars safe.”

Garland was installed as Mayor in December 2011 after serving for 15 years as director of Parks and Recreation. She has served as president of Keep Copiah County Beautiful, life member of Junior Auxiliary, Job Corps Community Relations Council, Historic and Beautification Council, and president of the Chamber of Commerce.

She is a graduate of Crystal Springs High School and Belhaven University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management.

She is married to Gates Garland, has three sons, and is an active member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church.