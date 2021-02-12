Katherine Westbrook named

to University of Iowa Dean’s List for spring 2020 semester

Katherine Westbrook, of Wesson, was among the more than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester.

Westbrook is a student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours or more of graded coursework during a given semester and have no semester hours of incomplete or no grade reported during the same semester.