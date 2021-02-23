Clara Ann Moore, 72, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 20, 2021, at her home. Services were held Feb. 23 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, with burial at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Moore was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of Proverbs 31. She was a member of VFD and the MS Fighter’s Association.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Moore; sons, Bubba Johnson, Claude Johnson, Jarrett Moore, Jason Moore, and Travis Moore, all of Crystal Springs; brothers, William Johnson, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Roy Johnson, of Anguilla; David Johnson, of Rolling Fork; sisters, Linda Butler, of Tupelo; Irene Different, of Florence; and Evelyn Durst, of Rolling Fork; and three grandchildren.