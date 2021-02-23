Jerry Ray Hall, of Wesson, passed away Feb. 17, 2021. A graveside service was held Feb. 22 at Springhill Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel Emmitt Hall and Mary Myrtis Cleary Hall; grandson, Colby Duane Porter; and brother, David Wayne Hall.

He is survived by his wife, Donis P. Jackson Hall; daughters, Gerri Lynn Hall Porter and Deana Ann Hall; sister, Peggy Hall Dotson; sister, Betty Hall; half sister, Sheila Hall Wilson; step sister, Darlene Peck; step brothers, Arnold Ralston and Willard Ralston; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.