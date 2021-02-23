Rev. Joel E. Haire, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 11, 2021.

Joel was born on Sept. 24, 1934, in Lafayette Springs. He was the only son of Rev. L.F. Haire and Mrs. Addie Belle Haire. He accepted Christ as his Savior when he was seven years old.

Joel was a graduate of Vardaman High School, Mississippi College, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was ordained to the ministry in 1956 at First Baptist Church of Bruce. Joel served as pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Grenada County, Duncan Hill Baptist Church in Calhoun County, Thompson Baptist Church in Amite County, First Baptist Church of Ridgeland, First Baptist Church of Water Valley, First Baptist Church of West Point, and First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs. After retiring in 1997, he served many churches as interim pastor. At the time of his death, he was the pastor of Southern Hills Baptist Church of Byram.

He also worked with the Stewardship Department of the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board, where he led numerous churches in building campaigns. Joel was on the Board of Trustees at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center for over 20 years.

In his spare time, he loved spending time with family and friends and restoring vintage Ford Mustangs.

Throughout over 60 years of ministry, Joel touched the lives of and influenced countless individuals. He was known for his kindness, humble spirit, and consistent lifestyle. Through mid-life battles with cancer, Joel found strength and sufficiency in his Savior and used those experiences to minister to others. He was a prayer warrior who loved to walk alongside others on their life’s journey. He particularly enjoyed mentoring young pastors. His children and grandchildren are eternally grateful for their close relationship with him and the example he set for them. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to those who have reached out in such gracious ways to commemorate his ministry and legacy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Woods Haire; son, Mark Haire (Reta), of Brandon; daughter Melanie Haire, of Wesson; grandchildren, Beau Wilson, Zack Wilson, Mary Morgan Alford (Kyle), and Molly Haire; twin sister, Jean Hays; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Faye Taylor and Voncille Tedrick.

A graveside service was held Feb. 20 at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery in Crystal Springs.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs; or the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.