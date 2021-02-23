Ruby Dean Roman, 53, passed away Feb. 6, 2021. A graveside service was held Feb. 13 at Zion Hill M.B. Church Cemetery in Wesson, with Rev. Earl Jefferson officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ruby was born Oct. 23, 1967, in Hazlehurst to Lurlean T. Roman and Johnny James Eason.

Survivors include her son, Dezmond Roman, of Houston, Texas; sisters, Ruth Reed, of Dallas, Texas; Sandra McCollum, of Hazlehurst; and brothers, Lee Roman, of Hazlehurst; John Roman, of Dallas, Texas; Everette Purnell, of Petersburg, Va.