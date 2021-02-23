Shamekia Lashaun Bridges, 21, passed away Feb. 7, 2021. A graveside service was held Feb. 13 at Pine Leaf M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with Pastor Willie F. Mitchell officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Shamekia was born March 11, 1999, in Hazlehurst to Adam and Jessica Bridges.

Preceding her in death were her grandfather, Ricky McGowan; great-grandfather, Jessie James Brown; and great-grandmother, Minne Lee Brown.

Survivors include her parents, Jessica and Adam Bridges; son, Khalil Treviun Newton Jr.; sisters, Alexandria Lashae Bridges, Brittany Latrice Bridges, Diamond Nicole Bridges; grandmother, Johnnie Mae McGowan, of Crystal Springs; and grandparents, Elsie and Henry Willis, of Hazlehurst.