Audrey Ann Burns, 71, of Wesson, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Burns; brother, Joe Letchworth; and sister, Jean Hall.

She is survived by a son, Jamie Burns, of Wesson; daughters, Jennifer Burns, of Sturgis; and Lisa Case (Stan), of Monticello; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.