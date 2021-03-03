Bentonio Franklin Harris, 37, of Hazlehurst, passed away May 15, 2020. A memorial service was held Feb. 27 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Martin L. Washington officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Bentonio was born May 3, 1983, to Tina Mae Davis Harris. He attended school in the Hazlehurst City School District, where he played trombone in the band. He later continued his studies as an apprentice learner at Mississippi Job Corps Center in Crystal Springs. He completed his studies to become certified as a brick mason and administrative office assistant. He was a member of Bethel M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, where he sang in the choir.

Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Rosie Lee Davis; and siblings, Catina Nicole Harris and Kenneth DeWayne Davis, all of Hazlehurst.

At the time of his death, he was survived by his mother, Tina Mae Davis Harris, who passed away Feb. 15, 2021.