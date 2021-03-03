Earline Freeman, 82, of Hazlehurst, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, at Pine Crest. A graveside service was held Feb. 24 at Strong Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Ms. Freeman was a native of Brookhaven. She considered her great nephews as her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Marie Bowman Freeman.

She is survived by her niece, Wanda Costilow (Randy), of Wesson; brothers, O C Freeman (Ann), of Clinton; and Willie Freeman (Kathryn), of Wesson; great-nephews, Randolph Costilow, Adam Costilow, and Clint Costilow; and great-niece, Laurie Rutledge.