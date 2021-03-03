Memorial graveside service for Fred Ward Diamond will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Wesson City Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mr. Diamond began his journey on Earth on July 27, 1967, and his journey ended Feb. 26, 2021. He was 53 years of age. He was born in Louisville, Ky. to his parents, Frank Albin Diamond and Martha Melinda Fairchild Diamond. He was retired and spent his time reading, listening to music, and involved with the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. He will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Frank S. Diamond; and sister, Mary Sue Vardaman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Martha Diamond; brother, Michael Diamond; sister, Anna Timberlake; nephews, Thom Crutchfield and Tim Crutchfield; niece, Autumn Hester; as well as a host of other special family members and friends.