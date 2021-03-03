Mississippi Egg Marketing Board announces 2021 Easter Coloring Contest

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board announced it is hosting the annual Easter Coloring Contest. The contest is open to Mississippi school children ages 4-9 years old, and one winner will be taken from each age group. The winners in each age group will receive a $50 gift card.

Information and Rules:

The age groups are as follows: 4-5 years old, 6-7 years old, and 8-9 years old. Only one entry per child allowed.

Entries are due by the end of business on Friday, March 26 and no later.

Coloring sheet entries must be turned in to the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Dr., Jackson.

Before turning in, include the child’s name and age, a parent’s name and phone number, email address, and school on the bottom of the coloring sheet. Incomplete forms will not be eligible for prize selection.

Coloring sheets will be judged at the end of the contest, and prizes will be awarded to the winners at the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum. There will be one winner per age bracket. If unable to attend the Easter Egg Hunt, the winner will be contacted by phone or email no later than 5 p.m. April 12.

Decision of the judges

is final.

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board reserves the right to post any entry and use for promotional purposes. All entries become the property of the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and

will not be returned.

Entry forms are available for pickup at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum or download here.

For more information about the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, contact Jennifer Thompson at 601-359-1144, or email [email protected]