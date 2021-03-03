Tina Mae Davis Harris, 68, of Hazlehurst, passed away Feb. 15, 2021. A memorial service was held Feb. 27 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Martin L. Washington officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Tina was born April 1, 1952, to Robert Earl Davis and Rosie Lee Bogan Davis. She attended Hazlehurst Schools and later worked LC Industries as a temp employee and Sanderson Farms as a line worker.

Preceding her in death were her parents; children, Kenneth DeWayne Davis, Catina Nicole Harris, Bentonio Franklin Harris; and siblings, John Earl Davis, Michael DeWayne Davis, Rosa Fair Williams, Paula Rena Wilson, and Robert Bert Davis, all of Hazlehurst.

Survivors include her siblings, Jerry Lee Davis Sr., of Brookhaven; Bobby Joe Davis, of Jackson; Frank Earl Davis; Greg Henley, of Laurel; Lisa Henley-Christmas, and Marvin Paul Davis Sr., both of Hazlehurst.