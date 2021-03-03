William Keith Miller, 67, of Hazlehurst, passed away Feb. 28, 2021. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Miller was born in Delhi, La., to Ernest Miller and Euna Mae Dilmore Miller. He loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori Marx, of Hazlehurst; and Tracy Miller, of Calhoun, La.; six grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Smith, of Brandon; and brother, Jerry Miller, of Mangham, La.

Memorials may be made to American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association, 1504 E. Franklin St. Ste.