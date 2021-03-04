2021 WAC Hall of Fame

The faculty and staff at Wesson Attendance Center selects outstanding seniors each year to represent the school and be inducted into the school’s hall of fame. The Hall of Fame recipients represent 5% of the senior class and are chosen based on the following criteria: academics, school involvement, leadership, service, and character. Inducted into the WAC’s Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021 are (from left) Antrelle Sims, Kayla Barfield, and Larson Lewis. These three students exemplify the qualities listed and are an outstanding representation of the student body.