Beverly King

Beverly Ann Anderson King, 69, of Wesson, passed away peacefully at St. Dominic Hospital on March 6, 2021, after suffering a massive stroke. A funeral service was held March 10 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Beverly was born in Brookhaven on July 21, 1951, to Robert “Bob” and Bonnie Drane Anderson.

She graduated from Wesson High School, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and the University of Southern Mississippi. She returned to her alma mater as a teacher’s assistant. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and the Wesson Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Amber Elizabeth King; and her loving husband of 45 years, Randall King.

She is survived by her sons, Brian King, of Wesson; and Stephen King, of Tulsa, Okla.; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Ralph Anderson, of Gulfport; and Jimmy Anderson Sr., of Wesson.