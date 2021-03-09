Chance Butler, 76, of Wesson, passed away Feb. 25, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. A funeral service was held March 3 at St. Peter Rock M.B. Church in Wesson, with Pastor Arnold Brown officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Chance was born March 5, 1944, in Wesson to James and Ethel Mae Butler. He was employed by Wesson Attendance Center for 54 years. He was also employed part-time for over 12 years by First United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first love, Mattie Lee Smith; son, Dwight James; and siblings, James L. Butler, Willie “Goop” Butler, Emmit A. Price, Mollie Lee Turner, Gloria Jean Butler, Charles E. Butler, Willie Frank “Skeet” Butler, and Prentiss “Ruff” Butler.

Survivors include his children, Patrick Smith, of Byram; Lisa Motley, of Brookhaven; Chandra Nunnery, of Brookhaven; James Harvey, of Wesson; Jennifer Harvey, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Gabriel Harvey, of Wesson; siblings, Betty Merl Motley, Bernice Fisher, Gleneva B. Smith, Wilbert “Baby” Butler, Johnny C. Butler, Wilmer Butler; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.