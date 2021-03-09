Joe Nathan “Pig” Tobias, 61, passed away Feb. 24, 2021. A funeral service was held March 6 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery, with Rev. Tim Willis officiating. C.J. Williams Mortuary Services handled arrangements.

Joe was born Nov. 18, 1959, in Crystal Springs, to Laura Mae and Joseph Tobias. He attended Crystal Springs Schools.

He was a service station attendant for Richard Lewis for about 10 years, and then worked in logging for around 30 years for the Sojourners. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Chris “Big Joe” Tobias.

Survivors include his wife, Juliana Tobias; daughter, Brittany Woodson; sons, Joemarrio Evans, Joe Johnson, Roman Johnson; five grandchildren; and seven siblings, Bobbie Ann Dixon, James Earl Tobias, Celia Ann Jackson, Janice Marie Crisler, Theresa Tobias, Marcus De’ Andre Tobias, Joseph Antonio Tobias.