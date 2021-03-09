Judy Fitchjarrell

Judy Pearl Fitchjarrell, 81, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 5, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12 at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Valdosta, Ga. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. March 17 at New Zion Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Fitchjarrell, a retired office manager for Dr. John Roan, was an active member of New Zion Baptist Church. She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church when she lived in Valdosta, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Fitchjarrell.

She is survived by her sister, Frenchie Alderman.

Memorials may be made to New Zion Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.