Markus Tyrone Eason, 56, passed away Feb. 28, 2021, at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst. A graveside service was held March 6 at Old St. John Cemetery in Wesson, with Pastor Anthony Norrells officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Markus was born Nov. 17, 1965, in Hazlehurst to Johnny James and Mamie Catherine Eason. He was a 1985 graduate of Hazlehurst High School. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 1988, after which he became employed with Universal Magnetek until 2007. He later graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in heavy equipment operations. He attended Temple Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Arven Townsend, Robert Glenn Virgil, Melvin Eason, Lawrence Eason, Johnny James Eason Jr., Ronnie Eason; and sisters, Ruby Jean Terry, Rudy Dean Eason, Dorthea Webb, and Daisy Jenkins.

Survivors include two sons, Lorenzo Eason, of Beauregard; Daren Eason, of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Charles Henry Virgil and Jeffrey Eason, both of Hazlehurst; and sisters, Shelia Weathersby, of Hazlehurst; Hilda Eason-Young, of Vidalia, La.; Sandra McCollum, of Hazlehurst; Evelyn Eason-Adams, of Slidell, La.