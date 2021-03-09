Mavis Smith

Mavis Leone Neal Smith, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 6, 2021, at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson. A funeral service was held March 9 at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs. Burial was at County Line Cemetery.

Mrs. Smith, a native of Crystal Springs, was a retired medical transcriptionist for Baptist Medical Center for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Percy and Mary Kate Neal; brother, Shelby Neal; and sister, Nell McGowan.

She is survived by her son, David Luper; daughters, Vallerie Lawrence and Jena Smith; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.