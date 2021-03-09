Veronica Marie Garry Barner, 67, of Hazlehurst, was called home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2021. She was the granddaughter of the late Matthew Garry Sr., the first African American deputy sheriff for Copiah County. She was born Oct. 28, 1953, to Matthew and Myrtle Garry in Pascagoula. She was preceded in death by her parents and father of her only son, Jimmy Linson.

After attending Carver High in Pascagoula in 1971, Veronica enrolled at Guthrie Job Corps Center in Guthrie, Okla., where she studied electrical. In 1973, she returned and lived in Hazlehurst to help care for her great-aunt and great-grandmother, Eula Mae and Cora Williams. Later, she was employed at Hazlehurst Gourmet Factory in Wesson. She was both an Avon and Mary Kay Cosmetics representative, providing beauty to many of the women in the local community. Her greatest passion was caring for children. For over 20 years, in her home, she had been the caregiver/babysitter of 22 children at various times.

At a very young age, as a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Pascagoula, she confessed Christ. We are celebrating Veronica’s beautiful life of loving and giving. She was very generous. That is what we remember most about her. She gave even when she did not have it to give. She was DIY/crafty with her hands. She made pot holders, gift baskets, cell phone covers, jewelry, quilts, and key chains. She was a seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. She did hair weaving and braids. She helped with homework and reading fair projects for all the children in her care. Veronica started “The Household Club,” which consisted of friends from the neighborhood and employees at Sanderson Farms. This group of friends struggled to make ends meet just like she did. It was a way to fellowship and help one another. Every month, she would collect $20 from everyone in the group. They would drop off their money at different times. At the end of the month, they would conduct a single name drawing of those who contributed. The name was drawn and that person would receive all the money or a gift of equal value. For those in the community who asked for help with filling out important, personal paperwork such as forms and applications, she assisted them.

For her family, Ronnie, as she’s affectionately called, those she spoiled rotten. She gave quilts, clothes, wigs, jewelry, money, a sewing machine, six air fryers, food, birthday calendars, gifts, burned CDs of our favorite artists, eyeglasses, medical aides, and so much more. She was an excellent host and gladly made accommodations for those who came to stay over. Her home was indeed your home.

Veronica’s number one favorite hobby was cooking. She could cook anything, and it was always delicious. Later in life, she would spread the word about healthy eating, sharing many of her wonderful recipes.

Mrs. Barner’s memories will forever be cherished by her two children, Tammy Maria Barner and Victor Cornelius Barner, both of Pascagoula; three brothers, Matthew Garry III, Willie Joe (Betty) Garry, Ronald (Eulonda) Garry; six sisters, Mildred (Floyd) Robinson, Carla Faye Garry, Shirley (Darron) Brazzle, Euletha (Michael) Jordan, Rosalyn (Patrick) Thompson; and one god-sister, Earnestine Hyde. Mrs. Barner was blessed with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Her special friends included Debra Gilmore and Mabelline White, and her grandchildren, KJ and Juicy.