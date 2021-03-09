William Kyle Howell, 28, of Wesson, passed from this life Feb. 27, 2021, at University Medical Center in Jackson. He was born in Jackson on Nov. 11, 1992, to his parents, Ellis Howell Jr. and Vicki Thornhill. He enjoyed time in the great outdoors, fishing and hunting, and he also liked to spend time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Andrew Thornhill; and his grandmothers, Kathy Darlene Miller and Nadine Howell; and grandfather, Ellis Howell Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cocoa Rials Howell; his parents; sons, Haydn Howell, Joseph Franklin, and Jeremy Gill; brothers, Keith Calhoun, Cameron Honeycutt, Collin Howell, Homer Mangum, Keith Morgan, Conner Morgan, Kelton Howell; sister, Karley Morgan; and other loving family members, Brently Miller, Ty Miller, Susan Wilson, Bailey Mangum, Miranda Mangum, Jamie Odom, Tyler Davis, William Miller, Carter Westmoreland, and McKenzie Hamilton.