Board of Supervisors thanks retiring CCMC board members

The Copiah County Board of Supervisors presented plaques to retiring members of the Copiah County Medical Center Board. Pictured are (from left) Pharis Newman, District Five Supervisor Judson Jackson, Jimmy Buchanan, District Four Supervisor Kenny Powell, District Three Supervisor Perry Hood, Carroll Hood, District One Supervisor Daryl McMillian, and Ray Minor. Hood, Buchanan, and Minor received plaques expressing gratitude for their service. Newman accepted on behalf of her late husband, Kent Newman, who passed away during his term.