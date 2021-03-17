Cora Marie Hall Pleasant, 86, passed away March 5, 2021. A funeral service was held March 13 at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church, with interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Kenneth Frazier Jr. officiated, with Hazlehurst Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Cora was born on March 3, 1935, in Copiah County to Simon Hall Sr. and Corrine Bradley Hall. She was a member of New Mt. Zion M.B. Church, where she served on the Mother Board.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, William Pleasant; son, Kendrick Hall; three sisters; and seven brothers.

Survivors include her children, Tiffany Pleasant, Barbara Hall, Catherine Young, all of Hazlehurst; Dwayne Pleasant, of Dallas, Texas; brother, William “Bud” Hall, of Oma; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.