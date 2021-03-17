CSHS baseball team helps clean up Crystal Springs

The Crystal Springs High School baseball team volunteered last week to help with a Take Down Tobacco Clean-Up event in town. They arrived bright and early during their spring break to help make a positive contribution to their community. The cleanup route started at the school and continued throughout downtown Crystal Springs. This is the 26th year these events have been held in Mississippi. This year, the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Copiah and Lincoln Counties partnered with the team to clean up Crystal Springs. Cigarette butts are the number one cause of litter in the world, according to coalition Project Director Miesha Smith. Participating in the pick-up day were (front row, from left) Trevion Williams, Cedrick Fisher, Kenzavion Brown, Phillip Haley, Miesha Smith, Quinten Harper, Colin Herbert, Ryan Harvey; (back row) Darrell Johnson, Jayden Weathersby, Markevious Morris, Arthur Evans, Jevotney Green, and Cornelius Cunningham. For more information on coalition projects or how to get involved, contact Smith at [email protected]