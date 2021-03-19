Co-Lin prepares for traditional, on-campus college experience for fall 2021

Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce plans to return to traditional, face-to-face classes and offer a host of student life activities during the fall 2021 semester, all while keeping health and safety a top priority. A wealth of online class options will continue to be available for students more comfortable in a virtual learning environment.

“While we are proud of the high academic standards maintained during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Co-Lin family has greatly missed the opportunity to participate in on campus events and student life activities that are a vibrant aspect of the full college experience,” said Dr. Jane Hulon Sims, Co-Lin President. “We are ready to have all our students back on campus, safely, in the fall.”

Co-Lin will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and CDC guidelines to keep the appropriate protocols for student, faculty, and staff safety in place. More details about the fall 2021 semester and registration dates will be shared soon. Apply online now at www.colin.edu/apply.