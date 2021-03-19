St. Paddy’s celebration planned for March 20 in Crystal Springs

The Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Department encourages everyone to come to Railroad Park Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to enjoy a day of music, games, and other activities.

Music will be playing on Railroad Avenue, and cornhole boards will be out for friendly competition. The fountain in Railroad Park will be tinted green for St. Patrick’s Day, and a parade will be held.

Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Henderson invites everyone to bring their lawn chairs and join the fun.

Golf cart and side-by-side owners are invited to decorate their vehicles for St. Patrick’s Day and line up behind First Baptist Church at noon for the parade, which will run through downtown soon after.